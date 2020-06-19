Owner of Spokane coffee company apologizes for ‘White Lives Matter’ Facebook posts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The owner of Tom Sawyer County Coffee in Kendall Yards has issued an apology for posting “White Lives Matter” and other controversial memes on his personal Facebook page.

The posts upset many people in the community, who quickly took screenshots and posted them in reviews on Yelp.

“I would openly apologize, a sincere apology, for anything people have been offended by, but that’s not who we are,” Tom Sawyer said.

Sawyer told 4 News Now he is not a racist. When asked if he understood why people were offended, he said “I think people have a right to agree or disagree and then talk it out, but I would never go back and do damage or harm anybody because I disagree with them.”

“No. We see a lot of ‘Black Lives Matter’ and they are,” Sawyer said. “I made a mistake by putting ‘White Lives Matter,’ but didn’t also copy onto that, that everybody matters.”

Sawyer said the experience has been a lesson.

“I’ll never post anything again on Facebook,” Sawyer said. “I’ll become an extinct person on that.”

Sawyer’s Facebook page, along with the posts, have been deleted, but that did not stop other businesses from reacting.

Local grocery store My Fresh Basket quickly pulled the company’s coffee off of their shelves.

Sawyer said that despite this, business is still strong. He said more than 200 people stopped by on Thursday to show their support. Saywer said he strongly supports police officers and had many stop by.

Stronger Together Spokane, a group that works to combat religious extremism and promote diversity, said they want to use this incident for education and to create a platform for discussion.

“My response to Tom is that he needs to take time to educate himself further,” said Founder Kim Schmidt. “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

