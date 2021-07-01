Oxford House hosts 5th annual fireworks fundraiser in Pasco

100% of the proceeds raised from the fireworks will go toward helping people struggling with drugs or alcohol abuse in the Tri-Cities.

PASCO, Wash. — If you still need fireworks before Sunday and you also want to help out the local community, here’s your chance.

Oxford House is holding its fifth annual fireworks fundraiser event from now until late in the evening on July 4th.

Jason Bliss, the organization’s senior state coordinator, said Oxford House “provides clean and sober living for men, women, women with children, and men with children.”

“There are 29 local houses in the Tri-Cities. Homes are set up for people struggling with drugs and/or alcohol abuse,” Bliss said. “When individuals wind up with no home or a new start, we give people that start over to get stabilized and back to being productive members of society.”

100% of the money raised at the fundraiser will go “directly back to the local houses and helping the individuals either get into the houses or stay and maintain the houses,” Bliss said.

Bliss added that this is the organization’s largest event of the year so every bit helps.

“We’ve seen a big turnover in our membership directly related to COVID-19 and sometimes the houses struggle,” Bliss said. “The donations that we’re able to get from this fundraiser greatly helps the houses to be able to stay stable.”

While there is no monetary goal, Bliss said he’s always amazed by the generosity of Tri-Citians.

“The community members have always been very good when coming here to visit and buy fireworks and just to donate as a whole,” Bliss said. “The Tri-Cities community has always been very, very good for that.”

The fireworks stand is open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot off of Road 68 in Pasco.

There will also be free water bottles and fruit snacks available to help beat the heat while shopping.

