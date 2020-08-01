Pac-12 releases football schedule; Cougs open season against Utah

With much of the fall still up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pac-12 Friday released an aggressive, conference-only 10-game football schedule which will kick off in late-September.

Washington State is scheduled to open the season against Utah on September 26th.

The Cougs will play the first two games of the season at home, with the Utah game followed by a visit from Oregon October 3rd.

The Apple Cup is scheduled for Friday, November 27th, which is not the last game of the season.

The Huskies open the season September 26th at Stanford.

“This remains a very dynamic process,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott. He says the health and safety of student-athletes are paramount. There’s an open week in the schedule to give the conference the ability to reschedule games if need be.

Even as he unveiled the schedule for his conference, Scott seemed less than confident the college football season would actually take place. When asked if he thought it would, Scott replied, “I don’t know.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans continues to be our guiding principle as we navigate a path to our fall seasons” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “We are appreciative of Commissioner Scott, the Pac-12 staff and everyone involved across our 12 institutions for working collaboratively to create these schedules. We are optimistic these schedules put us in the best possible position to have our fall seasons.”