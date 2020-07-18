Paddle Safe Week begins this weekend in Washington State

Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be prepared as they go out on the water this weekend as Paddle Safe Week begins.

“Every paddle board has to have a life jacket on board and a sound device to summon for help,” said Deputy Brett Hansen, part of the BCSO Marine Patrol.

Hansen said that the number of paddlers has risen this year and people are not prepared when going out.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking those who go out on the water to be courteous of other boaters and to be aware of the body of water you’re on. Hansen said the Yakima River is going to be more shallow and slower than the Columbia River. The Columbia River has a lot more boat traffic, is colder, and it’s moving faster than the Yakima River.

Paddle Safe Week runs from July 19 until July 25 in the state of Washington.

