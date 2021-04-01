Got extra paint? Get rid of it for free
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new effort to keep paint from contaminating the environment will let you turn in your unused paint for free.
PaintCare is a recycling program that allows you to drop off leftover paint, stain, and varnish at nearby locations during normal business hours.
A stewardship law signed in Washington in 2019 helped make the program possible. It could keep millions of gallons out of landfills.
Washington state launched the program on Thursday; there are Oregon drop-off locations, too.
Drop-off is free but you’ll pay for the program up front through a fee on the sale of new paint:
- $0.00 for half pint or smaller
- $0.45 for larger than half pint up to smaller than one gallon
- $0.95 for one gallon up to two gallons
- $1.95 for larger than two gallons up to five gallons
All sites accept a minimum of five gallons per customer; some sites may accept more. Call ahead to make sure a site can take yours.
Choose from one of the sites below or click here and to find the drop-off site nearest you.
Sherwin-Williams
Kennewick
(509) 783-7055
Sherwin-Williams
Kennewick
(509) 783-1487
Rodda Paint
Kennewick
(509) 735-2702
Sherwin-Williams
Pasco
(509) 545-0591
Miller Paint
Kennewick
(509) 586-1195
Sherwin-Williams
Richland
(509) 628-3412
BJ Paint & Carpet
Prosser
(509) 786-4652
Othello Ace Hardware
Othello
(509) 488-5667
Sudbury Regional Landfill
Walla Walla
(509) 527-4591
Rodda Paint
Walla Walla
(509) 956-3070
Sherwin-Williams
Walla Walla
(509) 525-7803
Sherwin-Williams
Union Gap
(509) 248-4082
Sherwin-Williams
Yakima
(509) 457-5810
Rodda Paint
Yakima
(509) 654-7272
Sherwin-Williams
Yakima
(509) 966-1424
Sherwin-Williams
Ellensburg
(509) 925-7701
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Ellensburg
(509) 925-7378
Sherwin-Williams
Hermiston
(541) 567-2360
Smittys Ace Hardware
Hermiston
(541) 567-6816
Morrow County North Transfer Station
Boardman
(541) 989-9500
Sherwin-Williams
Pendleton
(541) 276-3463
If you have 200 gallons or more, you can request free pickup through PaintCare.
