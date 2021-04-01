Got extra paint? Get rid of it for free

Matt Van Slyke
Posted:
Updated:
Paintcare paint recycling drop-off
PaintCare

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new effort to keep paint from contaminating the environment will let you turn in your unused paint for free.

PaintCare is a recycling program that allows you to drop off leftover paint, stain, and varnish at nearby locations during normal business hours.

A stewardship law signed in Washington in 2019 helped make the program possible. It could keep millions of gallons out of landfills.

Washington state launched the program on Thursday; there are Oregon drop-off locations, too.

Drop-off is free but you’ll pay for the program up front through a fee on the sale of new paint:

  • $0.00 for half pint or smaller
  • $0.45 for larger than half pint up to smaller than one gallon
  • $0.95 for one gallon up to two gallons
  • $1.95 for larger than two gallons up to five gallons

All sites accept a minimum of five gallons per customer; some sites may accept more. Call ahead to make sure a site can take yours.

Choose from one of the sites below or click here and to find the drop-off site nearest you.

Sherwin-Williams
Kennewick
(509) 783-7055

Sherwin-Williams
Kennewick
(509) 783-1487

Rodda Paint
Kennewick
(509) 735-2702

Sherwin-Williams
Pasco
(509) 545-0591

Miller Paint
Kennewick
(509) 586-1195

Sherwin-Williams
Richland
(509) 628-3412

BJ Paint & Carpet
Prosser
(509) 786-4652

Othello Ace Hardware
Othello
(509) 488-5667

Sudbury Regional Landfill
Walla Walla
(509) 527-4591

Rodda Paint
Walla Walla
(509) 956-3070

Sherwin-Williams
Walla Walla
(509) 525-7803

Sherwin-Williams
Union Gap
(509) 248-4082

Sherwin-Williams
Yakima
(509) 457-5810

Rodda Paint
Yakima
(509) 654-7272

Sherwin-Williams
Yakima
(509) 966-1424

Sherwin-Williams
Ellensburg
(509) 925-7701

Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Ellensburg
(509) 925-7378

Sherwin-Williams
Hermiston
(541) 567-2360

Smittys Ace Hardware
Hermiston
(541) 567-6816

Morrow County North Transfer Station
Boardman
(541) 989-9500

Sherwin-Williams
Pendleton
(541) 276-3463

If you have 200 gallons or more, you can request free pickup through PaintCare.

