Got extra paint? Get rid of it for free

PaintCare

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new effort to keep paint from contaminating the environment will let you turn in your unused paint for free.

PaintCare is a recycling program that allows you to drop off leftover paint, stain, and varnish at nearby locations during normal business hours.

A stewardship law signed in Washington in 2019 helped make the program possible. It could keep millions of gallons out of landfills.

Washington state launched the program on Thursday; there are Oregon drop-off locations, too.

Drop-off is free but you’ll pay for the program up front through a fee on the sale of new paint:

$0.00 for half pint or smaller

$0.45 for larger than half pint up to smaller than one gallon

$0.95 for one gallon up to two gallons

$1.95 for larger than two gallons up to five gallons

All sites accept a minimum of five gallons per customer; some sites may accept more. Call ahead to make sure a site can take yours.

Choose from one of the sites below or click here and to find the drop-off site nearest you.

