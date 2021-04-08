Pair of young girls from Yakima are missing, police seek public assistance

Have you seen these girls?

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local authorities are looking for two young girls who were reported missing out of Yakima late on Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Yakima Police Department, two young girls were reported missing out of the region. 11-year-old Krissy Kroeger and 13-year-old Makayla Parsons reportedly left a residence sometime after 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2021.

Local authorities say that Kroeger was last seen wearing a black ‘Poetic Justice’ T-Shirt and dark shorts. Parsons was described as wearing high-waisted blue jeans and a white long-sleeve t-shirt.

RELATED: Yakima courthouse bomb scare deemed non-threat after investigation

No further information was provided about the whereabouts of either girl. The police officers’ social media post labeled the girls as “juvenile runaways,” though the full circumstances of their disappearance haven’t been revealed just yet.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these young girls, you can call 911 or the Yakima Police Department’s line at (509) 575-6200.

This is a developing story. An update or additional post will be issued when further information is revealed.

LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Central Washington University opens coveted craft brewing class to all students

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.