Palmer Fire in northeast Washington burns at least 30 structures

Looking northwest towards Bullfrog Mountain, from north of Wannacut Lake. Photo Credit: Okanogan County Emergency Management

Looking east at Palmer Mountain. Photo Credit: Okanogan County Emergency Management

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – The Palmer Fire burning in Okanogan County has burned at least 30 structures and continues to keep evacuated people from returning to their homes.

The areas that remained under evacuation include:

Level 3 (go now):

Wannacut Lake Road (east) from Washburn to Ellemeham Mountain Road

Toats Coulee Road to Chopaka Road, along the Loomis-Oroville Road

Level 2 (be ready to evacuate):

Ellemeham Mountain Road from Ellis Barns Road to Loomis

Oroville Road to Loomis

An interactive map of evacuations can also be found here. The Red Cross is offering shelter to anyone who has had to evacuate.

According to the latest update from firefighters, as of Monday the fire has burned an estimated 17,735 acres and is 49% contained. Firefighters are aiming to have the fire contained by about midnight Friday.

Over 600 firefighting personnel are assigned to the blaze which ignited on Tuesday, August 18 around 3 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.

Officials plan on streaming a virtual public meeting to give an update on the Palmer Fire starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.

You can email questions in advance to 2020.palmer@firenet.gov or use the comments section to ask questions during the event. Here is where you can tune in: