Pandemic fatigue: Benton-Franklin health officials urge residents to ‘not let their guard down’

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Pandemic fatigue is setting in as we’ve now been dealing with COVID-19 for most of 2020, but according to the local health district, especially now that our kids are heading back to school, it’s important that we don’t let our guard down.

“We are seeing a disturbing trend with the increase… but the good news is that we know we can turn that trend around,” said Dr. Amy Person with the Benton-Franklin Health District, “We know pandemic fatigue is real. We know it’s been a long hard course… for communities as a whole.”

Dr. Person said that progress is being made on slowing the spread of larger outbreaks in businesses, but more positive cases are being found connected to small and large gatherings.

While we have seen more cases in adults, the good news is that we haven’t seen a large percentage of cases in school aged children locally. Plus, as more kids head back to class, she says there are some key steps we can take to prevent outbreaks in our schools.

“The use of masking, maintaining physical distancing, smaller classroom sizes, increased cleaning… Those are the things that make the biggest differences,” said Dr. Person, “Schools around the country that don’t require those limitations have three times the number of cases.”

In the Tri-Cities, however, school aged children have so far not been seriously impacted.

“That’s what allows us to continue to allow kids back in school,” said Dr. Person.

Benton-Franklin Health District officials say they are working closely with schools so that if and when a child does come to class with COVID, health officials will be notified quickly and contact tracers can get right to work.

“If we see any cases walk into a school we will know early… Our commuity has done great things,” said Dr. Person.

Dr. Person did express concern that as the temperatures get colder more people will start to gather indoors and we could see more spread.

“If we can continue this same type of progress than we will weather the upcoming winter.”