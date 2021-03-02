Pandemic relief grants available for small businesses in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Small business owners in Richland have a new opportunity to get up to $7,500 to help keep their their doors open.

According to the City of Richland, small businesses have until March 12th to submit an application for aid from Mercy Corps Northwest, a humanitarian aid organization.

These grants are intended for very small businesses with low to moderate-income that have five or less employees, including the owner.

Here are the eligibility requirements, according to Mercy Corps Northwest’s website:

The Applicant must have a Social Security Number (SSN) or Employer Identification Number (EIN) The Microenterprise must have 5 employees or FEWER (including the owner(s), part-time, and full-time employees) The Microenterprise has been in operation and licensed by the State of Washington on or before March 1st, 2019 The address for the Microenterprise must be located within Richland, WA The Microenterprise must have a current City of Richland Business License The Microenterprise must have experienced a decrease in business revenue due to coronavirus The Microenterprise must have a checking account to receive ACH of grant funds. If you are selected, the grantee must agree to sign a Subrogation Agreement and a disclosure agreement that will make public the name of your business and the amount of grant funds received If selected as a grantee, the business will need to have a DUNS number. If your business does not currently have one, please still complete this application. You can obtain a DUNS number later if needed. Click here for information: http://dnb.com/duns-number.html

NOTE: Due to the organization’s policies and procedures and requirements of its funders, MCNW is not able to fund the following types of businesses: adult entertainment, gaming, liquor, tobacco or Cannabis stores, passive real estate investments, pyramid business structures, franchises, pawnshops, hobby businesses, or a business owned by an elected government official.

If you need assistance filling out this application, you can email Robyn Duckett at rduckett@mercycorps.org for help filling out the form.

The grants are expected to be distributed by the end of April.

To learn more and apply, click here.

Find the latest coronavirus headlines here.