Panera is adding pizza to its menu

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

FreeImages.com/Stephen J. Sullivan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It’s known for its soups, salads and sandwiches, but Panera Bread is adding another American staple to its menu – pizza.

Three flatbread pizza options are now available to Panera customers – Cheese, Margherita and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon.

“Our guests have been asking for this for years,” Panera Bread’s chief brand and concept officer Eduardo Luz said in a press release.

Once the pandemic hit, breakfast sales were down, as less people were grabbing a bagel or coffee before heading to work. And before the pandemic even started, Panera had started focusing on its dinner business, which represented more than 30% of the company’s sales.