Parents turn in teenage son for vandalizing Trump flags in Pasco

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Police say a 13-year-old boy was caught on video ripping apart a couple of Trump flags that a Pasco resident had placed outside their home.

In an attempt to identify the teen, posted a photo of him on social media that appears to be from the victim’s home surveillance camera.

Police say at about 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 1, the teen trespassed on to the victim’s property in the 5000 block of Arthur Lane, pulled out two yard flags supporting President Trump and tore them up on the spot.

The boy’s parents recognized the suspect in the photo as their son and contacted the police department. Police said the parents were very respectful and expressed disappointment in their son.

The parents told police that their son will be making an apology and replacing the flags he destroyed.

Criminal charges may be pending.