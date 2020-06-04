Parker triple homicide suspect threatened mother with axe, deputies say

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

PARKER, Wash. — The suspect in a triple homicide on the Yakama Indian Reservation has been identified as 36-year-old Clifton Frank Peter.

Peter is accused of fatally shooting three people — 31-year-old Omar Venegas-Mora, his wife, 32-year-old Imelda Santillan-Guevara and 63-year-old Javier Luna-Gonzalez — in the 500 block of Columbia St. in the small community of Parker, located outside Wapato, around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is also accused of physically assaulting his mother, 63-year-old Rita Marie Peter, and threatening her with with an axe. She managed to get away from her son and get to a safe place.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene along with the Washington State Patrol, Yakama Nation Police and the FBI.

Deputies located the suspect near Parker Bridge Road and arrested him without incident.

Peter is an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation. He and all four of his alleged victims are from Parker.

He is currently confined at the Yakama Nation Jail.

The three homicides are being investigated by the FBI and the Yakama Nation Police.

Comments

comments