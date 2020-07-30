Part of Main Street in Walla Walla to close on weekends to accommodate businesses

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – As new coronavirus restrictions are taking effect in Washington, the City of Walla Walla has a plan to help out local businesses.

As of Thursday, indoor service at taverns, breweries, wineries, and distilleries is prohibited. However, outdoor seating is acceptable. So, the city has decided to close off a portion of Main Street on the weekends so businesses can offer their service outside.

Starting this week, the city will close East Main Street from Second Avenue to Palouse Street from 6 a.m. Fridays until early evening Sundays.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, so we’re taking every opportunity to help these merchants sustain their livelihoods,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said. “We hope these closures encourage local residents to come out on the weekends, do some shopping, enjoy a safely distanced meal outdoors and help support their neighbors in the business community.”

Businesses will have to get a permit from the Development Services Department to take part. The closures will likely continue until Labor Day, although city officials could change this schedule.

Free Wi-Fi is also now available at the Plaza on First Avenue between Main and Alder streets.

Visitors can access the Plaza’s free hotspot by connecting their device to “PocketiNet Free Hotspot.” This will allow for two hours of internet connection per day on the hotspot. It is active from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

“The Plaza on 1st is such a neat addition to Downtown Walla Walla, we’re excited to be a part of it and proud to be able to enhance a spot that already has so much to offer!” PocketiNet President Todd Brandenburg said. “Several of our own staff members have visited the Plaza with their families. They loved being able to order food to-go from various favorite restaurants on Main Street and taking their meals to the outdoor seating area.”

The recently added Plaza includes 36 tables for residents to sit and enjoy food and drinks from local businesses. Current plans call for the Plaza to be in place into October 2020

