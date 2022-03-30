Partly sunny and breezy today across Eastern Washington and Oregon, some rain for the Cascades -Briana

Highs in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton will be in the 60s today.

by Briana Bermensolo

The morning hours start off with wide range of cloud coverage! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Becoming partly to mostly sunny through the afternoon. Highs in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton will be in the 60s today. A bit cooler than yesterday. Westerly winds will gust from 25-35 MPH on average. Ellensburg and the majority of the Kittitas Valley will see higher wind potential, in the 50-60MPH range today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Ellensburg and Thorp from 10am to 7pm. Showers started overnight over the Washington Cascades and will continue off-and-on over Snoqualmie, Stevens and White Passes until tonight. Watch for wet pavement if traveling to the west side over the mountains. Otherwise, mostly dry over the next few days in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Highs cool to seasonal low upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow across the Mid-Columbia. Warming up a bit for the weekend!

