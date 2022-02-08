Partly sunny skies and beautiful conditions for the Tuesday afternoon forecast
Hello, sunrise! The weeks starts off on a beautiful note. With the extra cloud coverage Tuesday morning, the pinks and oranges showed up for a beautiful view across the Mid-Columbia.
Patchy morning fog and cold temperatures to start off the morning hours. Highs will be above average across the Mid-Columbia this afternoon, in the 40s and 50s.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Richland’s Fred Meyer shooting victim ID’d as GoFundMe campaign launches to cover his funeral costs
- Kennewick drivers exchange gunfire while passing on residential road
- Richland restaurant owner encourages people to dine at another eatery
- Benton County man goes missing on hunting trip in the Blue Mountains
- Yakima Co. fire station vandalized for $70,000 in missing & damaged equipment
