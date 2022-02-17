Partly sunny skies and mild afternoons will continue through the end of the work-week -Briana

It should be another pleasant day today! Winds are a bit stronger this morning, creating sub-freezing temperatures for most valley locations. The mountains have a good shot at some snow this weekend. Tracking a slight chance of showers this weekend in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. Warm today, in the upper 50s to around 60 again with sunshine. Big cool-down begins Monday next week.

