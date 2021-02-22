Pasco man arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, illegal drugs

PASCO, Wash. — According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police Department, a suspect was arrested on the morning of Saturday, February 20 for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

23-year-old suspect Oscar Manzo-Garcia allegedly caused a disturbance at the Griggs Department Store located on the 800-block of W Columbia St in Pasco. When authorities arrived, Manzo-Garcia was swiftly recognized and apprehended due to an outstanding felony warrant from Benton County.

Authorities arrested and searched Manzo-Garcia, discovering a pistol magazine and a set of car keys in the process. They also allegedly recovered blue pills that officers identified as “Mexi” fentanyl pills, which authorities say have been appearing throughout the Tri-Cities more often lately.

Shortly after they found the car keys, officers searched for and located the corresponding vehicle. It was towed to a secure location as they awaited the green-light to search the car. Once that warrant was approved, Pasco police officers searched the vehicle and recovered the pistol that corresponded with the loaded magazine recovered earlier. They discovered that the handgun had been reported stolen out of Kennewick previously.

Pills were recovered from inside the second vehicle. More were allegedly discovered on the suspect’s person once he was booked into the Franklin County Jail. He’s facing two investigative holds at this time: One for possession of a stolen firearm and the other for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Authorities seek additional information regarding this case or the recent increase in fentanyl found throughout the Tri-Cities region. You can call the Pasco Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number at (509)628-0333. You may also reach out to Officer Aaron Crawford via email at crawforda@pasco-wa.gov. The public is asked to provide Case No. 21-04834.

