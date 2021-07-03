Pasco Aviation Museum re-opens from pandemic closure

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — After closing its doors due to pandemic restrictions, the Pasco Aviation Museum is welcoming visitors back starting on July 2 and 3 with two days of tours and displays.

The Tri-Cities have a rich history in the world of aviation and this museum tells that story with its many artifacts, displays, and planes. Included in those displays are artifacts from the first mail delivery, early stages of United Airlines, history of the third-largest naval base from World War II, and history of the first naval base to integrate women!

Outside of the museum, WWII vehicles will be on display for visitors to explore. On top of that, the Pasco Aviation Museum is bringing out its beautiful 1943 Boeing Stearman plane.

RELATED: WWII B-17 Bomber makes a stop in the Tri-Cities, tours offered

Tours will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors, and free admission for veterans.

The Pasco Aviation Museum is located at 4022 N. Stearman Ave, Main St Entrance, Pasco, WA 99301. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Pasco Aviation Museum set to unveil remodeled second floor

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.