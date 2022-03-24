Pasco building deemed total loss in fire a year after it was nearly destroyed in separate blaze

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Fire Department

PASCO, Wash. — A building that caught fire roughly one year ago was engulfed by flames again on Wednesday afternoon, this time being deemed a total loss.

According to Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 712 N Rd 56 for a residential structure fire shortly before 1:00 p.m. on March 23, 2022.

In total, eight fire units responded to the scene from the Pasco Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District No. 3. It took an estimated 37 minutes for crews to control the spread of flames across the large structure.

On top of the units, six overhead units from the Pasco and Richland Fire Departments responded to assist with containment efforts. In total, Shearer said that 20 firefighters responded to the scene to help.

Thankfully, no one was injured during this fire. However, the building, which was already damaged in a fire roughly one year ago, has been deemed a total loss.

The owner of the building had been working to restore it since the incident nearly claimed this structure last year.

Pasco fire officials have not determined the cause and origin of the fire as of Wednesday evening but will continue working to investigate what caused the building to be consumed by flames.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further pertinent details are publically revealed.

