Pasco burglar holds standoff with police, SWAT at local auto shop

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — The area of W Lewis St and N 14th Ave was blocked off on Monday morning after an employee of an auto sales business found a burglar hanging around the car lot when they arrived for work. Though the suspect didn’t seem to have taken anything, he would not comply with officers and refused to leave the business.

KAPP-KVEW’s Matt Elias spoke to an officer from the Pasco Police Department on July 12 to confirm the following information.

Authorities say that they were dispatched to a car lot on the 1400-block of W Lewis St around 8:19 a.m. for burglary reports. An employee entered the business and found a male suspect inside who refused to leave. Pasco Police officers have reason to believe the man broke into the building and refused all commands for him to exit the building.

Officers used pepper spray in the building and outside as a non-lethal measure to force the suspect to leave, but he still refused. Pasco Police called for SWAT support and three officers responded to the scene to assist.

SWAT officers got inside the building and arrested the man without injury. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on burglary charges but did not successfully steal anything. However, an investigation from PPD officers determined that he forced entry and remained in the structure unlawfully.

Roads were cleared shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12 as officers brought their unidentified suspect into custody.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are brought to light.

