Pasco burglars steal 8 firearms from home of late COVID-19 victim

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. — After the resident of a local home passed away from COVID-19 complications, burglars were caught on camera stealing a haul of firearms from the late victim’s home.

According to a Facebook post from the Pasco Police, burglars were filmed stealing from the victim’s residence on the 6000-block of Candlestick Dr around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 26.

Police say that family members called them that afternoon after seeing two people entering the house on video recorded by a security camera. Authorities did not specify how long the home was left vacant but confirmed that the resident recently died from coronavirus complications.

Amongst the items confirmed to be missing are six separate pistols, a rifle, and a shotgun; meaning eight firearms are unaccounted for.

One of the two suspects can clearly be seen wearing a hoodie in a dull shade of bluish grey with dark pants and shoes. The other suspect cannot be seen clearly in any of the photographs but appears to be wearing a dark grey/black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information that may contribute to PPD Officer Adam Wright’s investigation, you’re urged to contact local authorities at your earliest convenience. You may do so by calling PPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or by emailing Officer Wright at wrighta@pasco-wa.gov. Don’t forget to cite Case No. 21-25162 (Burglary).

This is a breaking news story.

