Pasco burglars stole tools, pickup truck from homes under renovation

PASCO, Wash. — Have you seen someone driving around Pasco in an identifiable maroon Ford F-250 pickup truck? It may have been stolen as part of a string of burglaries at homes under renovation over the last month.

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police, the main suspect burglarized a home that was undergoing renovations on September 25, 2021. Security camera footage shows the suspect wrapped in a blanket as he broke in through the basement window of a house on the 200-block of N 5th Street. Authorities say the suspect took a bucket full of hand tools and fled the scene.

Four weeks later on October 20, 2021, numerous burglars returned to the same house and the neighboring home, which was also being renovated. Pasco Police believe the burglar who targeted this home a month prior returned that night and used a hoe to break in through the same window.

Pasco police investigators say that the suspect took even more tools from that scene before heading next door to the neighboring home—this time, with two friends to help him out.

Officers say the suspects broke a door open to steal a Makita compressor and Milwaukee cordless drills from inside the home. After breaking into the building, the suspects stole a maroon 1993 Ford F-250 pickup truck from the home (License Plate No. C23237V).

If you have any information that might help investigators locate the stolen items or suspects, you are urged to call Pasco Police dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Park at parkt@pasco-wa.gov. The Case Numbers in order of occurrence are 21-28631, 21-31496, and 21-31498.

