Pasco bus driver stabbed, killed with Longfellow Elementary students onboard

by Dylan Carter

UPDATE at 7 p.m. on 9/24/21: Pasco Police officers have formally announced that the bus driver who was stabbed in a sudden assault near Longfellow Elementary School has died from his injuries.

During a press conference on Friday night, Captain Bill Parramore with the Pasco Police Department confirmed that officers responded at 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 24. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the driver was assaulted with a knife. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

Pasco police officers made contact with the suspect at the scene of the incident and took them into custody without further incident. They have not revealed any further details regarding the identity of this assailant.

Students on and around the bus were promptly evacuated back into the school building. Parents were called to pick their children up from the school directly.

Counselors are being made available for all students and transportation staff through the weekend into Monday to help them process this tragic scenario.

Pasco Police detectives are at the scene of the incident and will remain there into the night to continue their investigation. Their next update won’t come until Monday, Sept. 27.

PASCO, Wash. — A bus driver was attacked after picking up students from Longfellow Elementary in Pasco on Friday afternoon, causing a widescale response from local law enforcement.

Medics, police officers, and fire crews responded after reports that the school bus left the roadway. Upon their initial response, local authorities could be heard on the police scanner saying that the bus driver had been stabbed.

It was confirmed that oil was leaking from the bus shortly after the accident occurred.

There were children on the bus at the time of the assault. However, the Pasco School District has confirmed that no students were injured in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. KAPP KVEW is working to confirm further details about this incident. An update and/or follow-up article will be issued once further details are revealed.

