Pasco businessman’s former employee accuses him of sexual assault

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a Pasco businessman for an alleged sexual assault. One of his ex-employees accused him of the crime.

According to Franklin County court documents, 46-year-old Gilberto Mendoza-Castillo is suspected of rape in the 2nd degree. Mendoza-Castillo serves as president of Taxes y Mas, a tax preparation service in Pasco.

The alleged event happened on April 6 at Mendoza-Castillo’s home in Pasco. The now-ex-employee met Mendoza-Castillo in the evening to discuss a business proposition. That night, according to court documents and the alleged victim, who asked us to hide their identity, say Mendoza-Castillo served several mixed drinks with vodka. After a few hours of drinking, eating, and conversation in the kitchen, the visitor tried making it clear they were not there for sex.

“I got this weird vibe once that happened and I’m like, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m going to be straight forward with you. I’ve been hit on by my bosses before where they try to be slick and they try to be smooth, try to offer me money, and I’m, like, trying to be straight forward with you right now: please don’t try to pull a move on me, please. You know, respect me, I’m only here to work.'”

Later in the evening, she claims she blacked out and woke up in Mendoza-Castillo’s bed with her pants off.

“The fact that I said ‘no’ the night before is ‘no,’ you know? That’s not going to change it after I’m drunk or after I’m unconscious at all,” she told KAPP-KVEW. “He did rape me, yeah, he did take me against my will. That was not OK at all, because I was not there to have sex with him. If I was, I would have stated it from the beginning.”

On April 8th she called police. During the investigation, both parties were interviewed. Court documents show Mendoza-Castillo said they both had dinner and drinks and that his guest stayed the night. He also said they had consensual sex that evening and the following morning.

A search warrant was granted for the home’s Ring surveillance camera footage between April 6th and 7th. Court documents show video evidence indicates some videos had been deleted — videos that were specific to the time Gilberto stated he had consensual sex with his guest.

Mendoza-Castillo was arrested; he quickly posted bail. His trial is set for next month. KAPP-KVEW reached out to Mendoza-Castillo but has not received a response.