Pasco child lit a rack of clothes on fire at Walmart

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Authorities are anticipating a mother and child to step forward after security camera footage showed a young boy igniting a rack of clothes with a lighter at the Walmart Supercenter in Pasco.

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, a small arson fire was called into police dispatch around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

First responders rushed to the scene to find a single rack of clothes was lit on fire. It was quickly extinguished by Walmart employees while others evacuated the store in case of a serious emergency. Pasco fire crews assessed the damage and double-checked the area to make sure that everything was under control.

Surveillance footage shows a young boy using a lighter to start the fire. He then scurried off and joined an adult woman before they left the store. If they do not turn themselves in then PPD officers may publish their images to ask for the community’s help in identifying them.

Under Washington state law, the young boy cannot be prosecuted unless he is 12 or older.

PPD officers ask that anyone with further information contacts PPD Dispatch at (509) 628-0333. Another option is to email Officer Garza at garzaj@pasco-wa.gov and cite Case No. 21-33164 in your message.

