PASCO, Wash. — Staff members at a Pasco church were threatened by a trespasser who armed himself with a broken vodka bottle and a padlock attached to a chain on Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, officers were dispatched to a church on 20th Ave around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12. The male suspect was walking away from the scene as the police arrived, but staff members told PPD officers that the man was on the lawn of the church running the hose. When church staff told the man that they needed to turn the water off, he allegedly threatened them with his weapons and refused to leave the premises.

Another officer located the man headed south of the church. The officer who spoke to church staff proclaimed that they had probable cause to arrest that suspect for assault and met with other officers outside of SuperMex grocery store on the 700-block of N 20th Ave.

When Pasco Police approached the suspect, he allegedly displayed his weapons and told them he’d “defend” himself if officers attacked him. However, officers showed him their Conducted Energy Weapons (CEWs) and announced that he was under arrest.

Authorities say the suspect folded his knife away and was taken into custody, but was uncooperative. Pasco Police say the man refused to identify himself, slipped his handcuffs around to the front, and made a fuss while being put in and out of the patrol car.

PPD officers say that they used their WRAP fabric and restraint system to reduce risk while traveling with the man. After being arrested and medically cleared at a nearby hospital, the suspect was booked into the Franklin County Jail for trespassing to the second degree, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

