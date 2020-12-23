Pasco Church supplies 30,000 lbs of food for the community

PASCO, Wash. — Amongst the many issues that were amplified in 2020, food insecurity is one of the most impactful. That’s why the New Beginning Christian Community Church in Pasco held a first-come, first-served food drive on Saturday.

In partnering with a handful of organizations, the Church was able to distribute over 30,000 lbs of food for those in need. Some of the most common food items were fruits, vegetables, meat, bread and potatoes.

At the forefront of this initiative are Marlando and Stephanie Sparks — Two of the event’s organizers.

“Everybody was kind of struggling throughout the nation and we’d see people in need,” Stephanie said. “We just wanted to go ahead and make an impact on our community and make sure no one went without.”

The situation for many of the people attending this event is dire. That’s why many attendees arrived hours in advance to make sure they got all of the supplies they needed.

“Got a phone call at six something this morning that there were already people lined up, ready to go at 6:45 this morning. So that tells us that the need is great here,” Marlando said. “For that reason, we just want everybody watching to pray with us that we hope we can do this every week.”

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW ‼️Volunteers with New Beginnings Christian Community Church in Pasco are handing out 30,000 lbs of food in a first-come, first-serve drive-thru until 4 pm or whenever food runs out. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/SkzgjIXT7c — Ellie Nakamoto-White (@ellienw_news) December 19, 2020

Giving back is one thing, but watching a community rally around those who need their support was particularly moving for the Sparks family.

“It makes you want to cry — Not only for supporting people, but all the people that are willing to come out here and spend hours in the cold and to support our community,” Marlando said.

Volunteers helped to package food and fill cars with boxes so the operation could run smoothly.

The Sparks also played a part in the New Beginning Christian Community Church’s next food giveaway. Community members can visit the Farmers to Families Drive-thru Grocery Give-Away No. 2. That event will be held at 1116 N 20th Ave in Pasco from 9:00 a.m. until Noon on Christmas Eve.

