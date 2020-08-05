Pasco City Council OKs agreements allowing major downtown projects to begin

David Mann by David Mann

A rendering of the Peanuts Park project in downtown Pasco.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco City Council approved two agreements Monday that will allow two long-awaited projects for enhancing downtown Pasco to begin.

The first agreement was between the City of Pasco and the BNSF Railroad for the easements needed for the soon-to-be-constructed Lewis Street Overpass.

This project, which has been in the works for over twenty years, would replace the nearly 90-year-old and functionally obsolete underpass with an overpass that would better connect the downtown with east Pasco for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

With this approval, the city and Washington State Department of Transportation staff can begin work to obligate the already-approved funding for the overpass. City staff hopes to get this project out to bid in the next few months.

The second agreement was for construction management of the renovation for Peanuts Park and the Farmer’s Market area in downtown Pasco. This project would transform the 1970s-era park into an updated plaza to be a gathering place for the community, and it should be going out to bid in coming weeks.

“I’m excited about the economic development and vitality these projects will bring to downtown Pasco,” said Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez.

Comments

comments