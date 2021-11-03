Pasco City Council Race: Small margin separates race for position vacated by Mayor Martinez

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Three city councilmembers in Pasco are running unopposed to return to their respective seats, all but confirming their return to the group. However, the battle to become the lone newcomer on the Pasco City Council is tight through early voting returns from Franklin County.

Position No. 3 on the City Council of Pasco is just 61 votes apart as of 8:00 p.m. on November 2. The leader in that race is Nikki Torres with 51.4% of Pasco’s voters backing her candidacy while Leo Perales follows shortly behind with 48.35% of votes.

Torres is focused on building a strategic plan to improve affordable housing in Pasco while enhancing business opportunities and manufacturing jobs across the city. Perales believes that Pasco needs a new generation of leadership to improve the business climate and increase public safety in response to rising crime rates.

One of these two candidates will fill a seat formerly held by Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez, who was first appointed to the Pasco City Council in 2010. He is stepping down from his position and will vacate Seat. No. 3 at the end of this year.

Seat No. 1 belongs to Blanche Barajas, who has 98.79% of Pasco’s votes. Councilmember Pete Serrano (Pos. 4) is on track to return to his role for another term with 97.36% of votes. Position No. 6 is on track to be filled by Craig Maloney for another term with 99.46% of votes in his favor.

