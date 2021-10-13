Pasco city officials ‘excited’ over more development, urban growth opportunities

PASCO, Wash. — The city of Pasco is seeing multiple opportunities for growth within the next several years and officials said it’s going to be an “exciting” transformation process.

So far, Amazon, the Osprey Pointe Marketplace, and the Lewis St. Overpass are confirmed to bring more economic growth, jobs, and traffic to the area.

READ: First indoor marketplace is coming soon to Pasco

The Broadmoor project will also bring 1,600-plus acres slated to become a mixed-use development featuring homes, commercial space, and parks.

Mike Gonzalez, Pasco’s economic development manager, said he’s “proud” that Pasco is on the move.

READ: New Lewis Street Overpass breaks ground, expected to be finished in 2023

“We’re hoping it’s sort of that, we build it and they will come mentality,” Gonzalez said.

Jacob Gonzalez, Pasco’s planning manager, said the growth will bring “a lot of activity and excitement.”

READ: Amazon building 2 massive warehouses, bringing 1,500 jobs to Pasco

“It’s going to provide a lot of economic opportunities in the sense of new jobs, specifically new jobs that are located in the city of Pasco,” Gonzalez said. “The more diverse array of options that we can provide in terms of parks, transportation, recreation, retail, employment, and housing the better off we are as a community.”

Gonzalez added that because the city is growing “at such a rapid pace” they are excited to embrace all of the upcoming opportunities.

“When folks are thinking of a place to relocate or even remain here in Pasco we have to be able to provide them the amenities that they seek out based on whatever they’d like to see,” Gonzalez said.

This future land use map for the city focuses on what the area will look like from 2018 to 2038.

But for now, the challenge is making an affordability game plan as officials are expecting thousands of new residents over the next 15 to 20 years.

“It’ll also really bring the idea of ‘how can we as a city work to accommodate all this additional growth?'” Gonzalez said. “We need thousands of new homes.”

RELATED: Research shows Seattle residents are moving to the Tri-Cities

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.