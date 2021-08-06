Pasco County Fire Rescue: Tips to prevent college fires

Pasco County Fire Rescue wants to remind students and parents when it comes to on and off-campus housing, it’s vital to have fire safety in mind as well as an escape plan.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, “arson is the second leading cause of campus fires, followed by cooking.” The USFA reports that in most cases when a fire is fatal, alcohol was involved.

Pasco County Fire Rescue shared some helpful safety tips:

Make sure you can hear the building alarm system when you are in your dorm room.

If you live in a dorm, make sure your sleeping room has a smoke alarm, or your dormitory suite has a smoke alarm in each living area as well as the sleeping room.

If you live in an apartment or house, make sure smoke alarms are installed in each sleeping room, outside every sleeping area, and on each apartment unit or house level.

Test all smoke alarms at least monthly by pushing the test button.

Never remove batteries or disable the alarm.

Learn your building’s evacuation plan and practice all drills as if they were the real thing.

Have a fire escape plan with two ways out of every room.

When the smoke alarm sounds, get out of the building quickly and stay out.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking.

Cook only when you are alert, not sleepy or drowsy from medicine or alcohol.

Check your school’s rules before using electrical appliances in your room.

For additional information on ways to stay safe on campus visit: U.S. Fire Administration

