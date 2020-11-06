Pasco COVID-19 testing site sees over 1,200 people in two days

PASCO, Wash. — More than 1,200 cars have driven through the free COVID-19 testing site in Pasco in the last two days of operation.

“We did a little over 600 tests on Monday which was our busiest day, but what we’re seeing today is it’s probably going to go way past 600,” said site operation officer Pat Henrickson on Thursday.

The Pasco Fire Department tweeted a traffic alert Thursday morning due to the backup caused by those in line to get tested.

COVID testing site on Argent is backed up all the way to Argent. Please be patient. — Pasco Fire Dept (@PascoWAFire) November 5, 2020

The Benton-Franklin Health District told KAPP-KVEW on Thursday that they are seeing an uptick in new cases per day and hospitalizations.

Sixty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Benton and Franklin Counties on Thursday.

Henrickson told KAPP-KVEW results from the Pasco COVID-19 testing site generally come back within a day or two.

To register to get tested in advance click here for more information.

