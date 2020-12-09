Pasco COVID-19 testing site teaming up with Tri-Cities Toys for Tots

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Courtesy: Ben Shearer - Pasco Fire Department

PASCO, Wash. — Tri-Cities Toys for Tots partnered with the COVID-19 testing site in Pasco to accept toy donations in order to bring children joy this Christmas season.

Organizers have set up two boxes for toy donations on the way out of the COVID-19 testing site on Argent Rd.

“We have around 600 or 700 people a day going through the CBC COVID testing site,” said Ben Shearer, Community Risk Reduction for the Pasco Fire Department.

Shearer told KAPP-KVEW on Tuesday that he hopes a few of the people coming to get tested could also drop off a toy donation.

The boxes will be available at the site in Pasco until December 22.

“We know that the Tri-Cities is a giving community, and we are making it convenient to take care of two things at once,” said Shearer.

For more information on the Tri-Cities Toys for Tots visit their website here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.