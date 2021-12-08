Pasco detectives search for pair of mail thieves with outstanding warrants

by Dylan Carter





























PASCO, Wash. — A pair of suspected mail thieves with outstanding warrants for their arrest recently eluded Pasco police detectives after it was confirmed that they took mail from Tri-Cities, Benton City, and Burbank residents.

According to an alert from the Pasco Police Department, 24-year-old Rian Porter and 27-year-old Lexis Rutherford—two residents of Pasco—have a combined six outstanding warrants for their arrest on top of possible charges for stealing mail and eluding police.

Security camera footage from the Greentree RV Park (2100-block of N 5th Ave) that was turned over to police on November 20, 2021 shows the female suspect rummaging through a large sum of mail. Two days after it was reported, a PPD officer located the suspect’s vehicle parked at the Sage and Sun Motel.

Authorities knocked on the door of the suspects’ motel room, and the duo ran away after exiting their room. However, PPD officers did not have probable cause to arrest either suspect.

However, a follow-up investigation on the Nissan Versa showed it was stolen out of Kennewick with piles of stolen mail inside. PPD officers obtained proper warrants to recover the mail, which was stolen from residents across Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla Counties.

Anyone with information on the suspects is being urged to contact Pasco Police at (509) 628-0333 or email Detective Lee (leej@pasco-wa.gov) about cases 21-35051 or 35241 or 35244 Theft.

