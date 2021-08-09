Pasco detectives track down, arrest drive-by suspect with SWAT help

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A 25-year-old Tri-Cities resident was arrested following an investigation by Pasco detectives who connected him to a drive-by shooting on August 5, 2021.

According to a Facebook post by Pasco Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700-block of N 18th Ave at 11:10 a.m. last Thursday morning for reports of shots fired in an alley. Officers assessed the scene and determined that at least six shots were fired at a house and parked cars in an alley between 17th and 18 Avenue.

PPD investigators determined that no one was injured in the shooting. However, a light-colored sedan was reported leaving the area directly after shots were fired.

RELATED: Drive by shooting in Kennewick Saturday night; KPD asking for any known information

A detective from the PPD Street Crimes Unit followed up on that sedan and located it in Kennewick. Regional SWAT Units were deployed to the residence for a temporary standoff. Flashbangs were deployed and the suspect surrendered to authorities without further incident.

The suspect, Cristian Muñoz-Valdez of Pasco, was arrested at the house and later booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for the drive-by shootings. Detectives have reason to believe that the house was specifically targeted by the suspect after a dispute between the parties involved.

However, no further information is being made available to the public at this time. PPD detectives are interested in hearing from anyone with additional information/context that would add to their investigation.

You can call PPD Dispatch (509) 628-0333 or email Detective Jed Abastillas at abastillasj@pasco-wa.gov. Don’t forget to cite Case No. 21-22973.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Pasco Police investigate attempted burglary at US Bank

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.