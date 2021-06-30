Pasco driver fell asleep at wheel, crashed into barrier on I-182

Image credit: WSP Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a single-vehicle accident on I-182 in Pasco near the 4th Ave exit. The driver told local authorities that he fell asleep while behind the wheel, causing him to crash.

All preliminary information was provided in a social media post by WSP Trooper Thorson, who is the Public Information Officer for WSP District 3 (Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, Asotin, and Yakima Counties).

The driver crashed his vehicle into a cable barrier in the middle of the roadway. He was luckily uninjured, but the front of his car sustained serious damage and his windshield was shattered.

Authorities say that traffic is currently slow-moving in both directions. Adjust your commute accordingly.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued after the Washington State Patrol finishes its investigation.

