Pasco driver pulled over for driving without a tire

PASCO, Wash. – Officers in Pasco found a man driving without an important piece of his car on Thursday.

According to Trooper Daniel Mosqueda, WSP got several tips from other drivers about the man driving without a tire near SR-12 and Pasco.

Sergeant Mihelich then found the driver and stopped him “before roadway damage or a collision occurred.”

“I am pretty sure it’s not a run-flat tire,” Trooper Mosqueda joked in a Tweet.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said the man was rushing to work and “wasn’t worried about it.”

Trooper Thorson also said the man was driving on a suspended license.

