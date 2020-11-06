Pasco driver pulled over for driving without a tire
PASCO, Wash. – Officers in Pasco found a man driving without an important piece of his car on Thursday.
According to Trooper Daniel Mosqueda, WSP got several tips from other drivers about the man driving without a tire near SR-12 and Pasco.
Sergeant Mihelich then found the driver and stopped him “before roadway damage or a collision occurred.”
“I am pretty sure it’s not a run-flat tire,” Trooper Mosqueda joked in a Tweet.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said the man was rushing to work and “wasn’t worried about it.”
Trooper Thorson also said the man was driving on a suspended license.
