Pasco driver rolled into median after her tire blew out on I-182

Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — A community member was injured after her tire blew on Interstate 182 this afternoon, causing a serious accident on the highway.

According to a memo released by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13. The driver, a 43-year-old woman residing in Pasco, was headed eastbound on I-182 in a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer.

An investigation by responding WSP Troopers determined that the woman’s rear tire blew near milepost 10, causing her to lose control of her car. The utility vehicle rolled into the median, injuring the driver in the process.

WSP Troopers determined that the woman was driving safely and normally, so the cause of the accident was defective equipment. She is not facing any charges for the accident and did not have any traces of impairment from drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident.

The Pasco woman was transported to Lourdes Medical Center to be evaluated and treated for her injuries. No further information regarding her condition has been released at this time.

She was the only person involved in the crash. No other drivers or vehicles were damaged as part of this isolated incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further information is revealed by local authorities.

