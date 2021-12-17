Pasco driver veered into head-on crash with semi + gun & drugs recovered from crash site

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A driver suffered serious injuries after veering into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with a semi-truck during the light snowfall early on Thursday morning.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police, officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of N Oregon Ave & E James St around 4:00 a.m. on December 16.

Their investigation determined that a white Oldsmobile Alero with three occupants was headed southbound on Oregon Ave when it veered into the northbound lane; directly in the path of a semi-truck pulling two trailers.

A crumpled sheet of metal initially pinned the front passenger, but first responders from the Pasco Fire Department helped free him at the scene. Medics transported him to a nearby regional trauma center, where he received emergency treatment and is expected to recover.

Witnesses described the driver as “dazed and confused” at the scene, where he also received medical treatment. The third passenger and the semi-truck driver did not report any injuries, according to Pasco Police.

Officers recovered a plethora of incriminating items at the scene of the crash including meth, a stolen handgun, blue “mexi” pills containing fentanyl, small baggies, and a scale. Additionally, more meth was located at the hospital where the passenger was treated.

Pasco police officers obtained dashcam footage from the semi-truck driver that shows the entire incident playing out in real time.

He is not suspected of any wrongdoing, though investigators believe that the Alero driver may face Vehicular Assault charges while a DUI investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

