Pasco family displaced after garage fire damages home, several vehicles

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PASCO, Wash. – A Pasco family is displaced after a fire damaged their home, and destroyed their garage and multiple vehicles Tuesday night.

A video taken by Kelly Poynor shows firefighters at work as flames were shooting out from the garage just before 9 p.m.

“Sounds like they have fireworks or something going on inside,” Poyner can be heard saying in the video.

According to Pasco Police Department Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, the pops that could be heard were likely ammo that was being stored within the garage.

The family inside the home on the 4200 block of Minorca Lane in Pasco were fortunately able to escape uninjured. According to Pasco Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Ferguson, one firefighter sustained a minor joint injury.

“Everyone is currently out of the house. They got a dog out a second ago,” Poynor said.

Battalion Chief Ferguson said the first crew on scene was able to protect an RV and a home next door, but the garage, two cars, a pickup and a motorcycle were destroyed by the fire. The inside of the home was also badly damaged by smoke.

“Please pray for these people,” Poynor said.

The Red Cross offered help to the family, but they are currently staying with other family members nearby.

Battalion Chief Ferguson said the fire started somewhere in the garage but the cause is still under investigation.