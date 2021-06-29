Pasco family escapes house fire as crews combat scorching conditions

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — A family escaped a massive structure fire at the 700-block of N Road 56 near W Sylvester Rd on Monday afternoon. Citizens are urged to avoid the area as firefighters combat the spread of flames under excessive heat.

According to Ben Shearer from the City of Pasco Fire Department, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. However, the family (A husband and wife, their children, and two dogs) escaped the home without injury. Just one person and one of the dogs were home at the time the first was first reported.

Firefighters are at N Road 56 and W Sylvester St in #Pasco responding to a blazing fire inside of a hot, metal structure. All occupants are out of the building safely (Video submitted by Kim Markillie) pic.twitter.com/gJDAmYl9ck — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) June 29, 2021

Pasco fire officials told KAPP-KVEW that the building is made of metal, which makes it much hotter than an average house fire. Therefore, mutual aid is being rendered by fire crews from across the Tri-Cities region. That includes officials from Richland Fire and Emergency Services, Benton County Fire District No. 1, Franklin County Fire District No. 3, and the Kennewick Fire Department.

Firefighters are cycling through about every 20-30 minutes out of an abundance of caution for the safety of these first responders. Shearer said that firefighters are drinking lots of water to keep themselves safe in these high temperatures and he urged community members to do the same in light of the excessive heat warning in effect now.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued with more information when it becomes available.

