Pasco family escapes mobile home fire

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PASCO, Wash. – A Pasco family is safe after a fire started in their mobile home early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a residence in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters told us there was heavy smoke when they first arrived, but fortunately everyone inside was able to escape without injuries.

Pasco Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Ed Dunbar said the fire started in the ceiling. Investigators are still looking into exactly what caused the fire.