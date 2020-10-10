Pasco family receives much needed heating and air conditioning units from Jacobs and Rhodes

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco family received brand new heating and air conditioning units from Jacobs and Rhodes and Lennox Industries Friday during their “Feel The Love” event.

This is the second year that Jacobs and Rhodes has taken part in the event, and says they will continue to do it for years to come.

The Guirdy family has lived in the same house for 32 years, and raised 12 of their kids in the home.

Owner of Jacobs and Rhodes, Jeff Wamboldt, told KAPP-KVEW that the house hasn’t had heating and cooling for over 30 years.

“It’s overwhelming to me because I’m getting chills just thinking about it,” said Joyce Guirdy. “This winter I’m not going to be freezing like normal with my blanket and my hat and my gloves, it’s just going to be so nice.”

Visit the Jacobs and Rhodes website to nominate someone in need of heating and air condition for the 2021 event.