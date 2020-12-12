Pasco Fire adds honorary canine member to department

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The Pasco Fire Department has added a new friendly, fluffy member to their team.

Eddie Spaghetti is now officially a part of the department after they hosted a celebration Saturday morning honoring him and other pit bulls.

This came after the Pasco City Council passed the pit bull ordinance in early December.

Ben Shearer with the department said it’s important to recognize that all animals and breeds can be loving and kind if they’re treated well.

At the celebration, Eddie received his very own collar with the Pasco Fire label. He was also allowed into the driver’s seat in a CCR van.

