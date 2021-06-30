Pasco fire crews put out house fire on residential cul-de-sac

PASCO, Wash. — After a neighbor spotted the start of a fire at a home near their own, Pasco Fire Department crews rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire before it could cause serious damage to the structure.

According to officials from Pasco Fire, crews were dispatched to the 8000-block of Skagit Dr on the morning of June 30, 2021. They arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire very quickly. At the time, all occupants of the home, including at least one person and one dog, had evacuated the building by the time crews arrived.

Pasco F.D. believes that the fire started on the exterior of the house and spread to the garage. All utilities were shut off at the house out of an abundance of caution, displacing the home’s occupants for the night.

While some structural damage was accumulated, the house was left largely intact due to the quick response of Pasco fire crews.

The source of the fire is still under investigation. No one was hurt or injured during the house fire.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up article will be issued if further information is announced by local authorities.

