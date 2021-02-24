Pasco Fire Department: Smoking bathroom fan under investigation

PASCO, Wash. — Officials at the Pasco Fire Department responded to a fire at a local apartment complex on the morning of Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

According to officials on the scene with the Pasco Fire Department, firefighters and medics responded to the Tierra Vida Apartments located on the 3200-block of E A St late this morning. At the time, they were alerted to a possible structure fire.

However, the fire is under control as of noon on Wednesday. First responders say that there was a minimal amount of damage done as the resident was home at the time of the incident. According to a Facebook Live video posted to the Pasco Fire Department account, the resident quickly shut off the power to deal with the fire.

Despite there being an abundance of smoke, PFD officials don’t believe that anyone was harmed in the fire. They ask that anyone in the area avoids the Tierra Vida Apartments as firefighters and ambulances clear the block.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the Pasco Fire Department suspects that the fire began due to a faulty fan in the bathroom of one apartment unit.

“We get these from time to time and it’s one of those important things to think about,” Ben Shearer said. “When you’re at your home and you hear your bathroom fan starting to whine and squeal, that’s a good time to turn that off and not use it again until you can get that checked out or replaced. Bathroom fans tend to wear out after about 10 years.”

Despite the uproar, this situation was contained relatively quickly.

