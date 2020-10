Pasco fruit stand donates dozens of pumpkins to Markham Elementary School

PASCO, Wash. — Dozens of pumpkins now line the front of Markham Elementary in Pasco.

The Pasco School District posted on Facebook that the pumpkins were donated by The Hatch Patch – a Pasco fruit stand.

The donated pumpkins are lined up along the school’s front entrance and will be given away to students who complete reading challenges and video lessons.