Cheap gas: $1.99 a gallon at Pasco gas station

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco gas station is selling gas for under $2 a gallon.

Mid-Columbia Grocery at Road 64 and West Court Street was selling regular unleaded fuel at $1.99 a gallon on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the gas station’s parking area was full with cars lined up down the street waiting to fill up.

An employee was directing traffic as drivers waited their turn.

According to AAA’s website, the national average price for gas is about $1.95 a gallon.

