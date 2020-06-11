Pasco girl tragically dies in rafting accident on Klickitat River

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A Pasco girl tragically died in a rafting accident on the Klickitat River near Glenwood on Saturday.

Jezell Barrera, 14, was floating down the river with her family in two separate rafts when her raft hit an underwater log and overturned, knocking four people into the water, said Klickitat County Coroner David Quesnel.

The coroner said Jezell was reportedly wearing a life jacket, but was swept away by the river and became trapped underwater. She drowned as family members tried to save her.

Quesnel said the Klickitat River is a difficult river for rafting and can be “treacherous” in the spring time.

According to reports, Jezell was born in Richland and was lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities. She is survived by her parents Francisco Barrera and Mergen Bucio.

She was a member of the jazz band and a cheerleader at McLoughlin Middle School.

“She was an amazing cheer sister and made sure everyone on the team didn’t feel left out and made sure that everyone tried her best,” the Pasco Youth Football Cheer program said in a Facebook post.

School counselors and teachers have reached out to classmates to offer support.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for funeral costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

