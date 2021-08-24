PASCO, Wash. — Local police officers are investigating three separate shootings that took place on Monday night across Pasco. While they don’t have evidence linking them together, this is part of a continued influx of shootings in the area.

Case No. 21-24853: Pasco Police began by investigating a shooting at the Columbia Court Apartments on the 1700-block of N 24th St around 6:50 p.m. on August 23. According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, residents of the apartment complex reported hearing arguing followed by two gunshots.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crime and determined that only one apartment window was damaged. However, no one was injured in the shooting and investigators don’t have reason to believe the apartment was deliberately targeted.

RELATED: Pasco houses targeted in several drive-by shootings within a month

Case No. 21-24876: Later on around 11:00 p.m., several shots were heard around N Elm Ave and E Sheppard St; near Ochoa Middle School. A witness told police investigators that the shots were fired into the air by a male suspect in a small grey car. While officers were unable to locate the suspect or the car, they recovered shell casings from a nearby parking lot as evidence.

RELATED: Murder suspect arrested at Pasco trailer park after fatal stabbing