Pasco gun violence is surging with three shootings in one night
PASCO, Wash. — Local police officers are investigating three separate shootings that took place on Monday night across Pasco. While they don’t have evidence linking them together, this is part of a continued influx of shootings in the area.
Case No. 21-24853: Pasco Police began by investigating a shooting at the Columbia Court Apartments on the 1700-block of N 24th St around 6:50 p.m. on August 23. According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, residents of the apartment complex reported hearing arguing followed by two gunshots.
Officers arrived at the scene of the crime and determined that only one apartment window was damaged. However, no one was injured in the shooting and investigators don’t have reason to believe the apartment was deliberately targeted.
Case No. 21-24876: Later on around 11:00 p.m., several shots were heard around N Elm Ave and E Sheppard St; near Ochoa Middle School. A witness told police investigators that the shots were fired into the air by a male suspect in a small grey car. While officers were unable to locate the suspect or the car, they recovered shell casings from a nearby parking lot as evidence.
Case No. 21-24878: Just 15 minutes after the second shooting, officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at an occupied house on the 2600-block of W Marie St. One occupant of the home suffered a minor injury—Either a fragment of a bullet or part of an object struck by the bullet hit their arm.
That individual was treated by medics at the scene of the incident while PPD investigators recovered shell casings and other evidence on location. Officers also recognized that bullet damage was observed on the house and a parked car. PPD investigators have not ruled out gang violence as a potential motive.
Pasco police officers say they cannot speculate on whether these shootings are connected to each other or another recent string of shootings in the area. However, they are looking for more information about each of these shootings. You can contact PPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and cite any of the Case Numbers provided above.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.
